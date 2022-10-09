The Madison Bulldogs picked up their third win of the season with a 41-19 victory over Lennox in Madison on Friday evening.The Bulldogs outscored Lennox 14-0 in the second quarter to take a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Bruce Galde opened the scoring with a 27-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. With the game tied at 7-7, Ben Brooks connected with Andrew Comes for a 13-yard passing touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 13-7 lead.
Brooks scored the first touchdown of the second quarter on a 12-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 20-7.
Joe Gors scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown to wrap up the scoring in the first half and to give the Bulldogs a 27-7 lead.
Madison opened the scoring in the second half on a 33-yard passing touchdown from Brooks to Galde.
Brooks wrapped up the scoring for Madison on a one-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 41-13.
Galde rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Galde also caught three receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Brooks rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Madison’s starting quarterback also passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Gors recorded 12 tackles and one sack for the Bulldogs. Parker Johnson recorded seven tackles and four tackles for loss. Eli Barger recorded six tackles.
With the win the Bulldogs are now 3-4 overall. Madison will wrap up the regular season on Friday when they hit the road to take on Vermillion.
ORR 38, Sunshine
Bible Academy 7
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders snapped a five-game losing streak with a 38-7 victory on Friday against Sunshine Bible Academy.
“The boys did a really great job controlling them up front on Friday night,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “We averaged almost 7 yards per rush and also had a big night through the air.”
Cooper Merager rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Raiders. The ORR quarterback also threw for 122 yards and one touchdown.
“It was great to get Cooper back at quarterback;” DeRungs said. “He missed the previous week with a couple nagging injuries. Coop has done an awesome job as a freshman commanding our offense this year.”
Tristan Dorhout rushed for 90 yards. Riley Schneider caught five passses for 114 yards and one touchdown.
The Raiders will wrap up the regular season on Friday against Lake Preston.
“They are a better team than their record shows,” DeRungs said. “We will need to put a good week of preparation in to beat them. Our goal of making the playoffs this year can be reached with certainty if we can get one more win.”
Prep Volleyball
The Madison Bulldogs fell to 9-9 overall on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to Dakota Valley in North Sioux City. Dakota Valley won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-10 and completed the sweep with a 25-17 victory in the third set.
Audrey Nelson recorded eight kills, 11 digs and four blocks for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded three kills and nine assists for the Bulldogs.
Ellie Osthus recorded three kills and three blocks. Maycee Theede recorded three aces. Karley Theede recorded nine assists.
Madison will aim to pick up their 10th win of the season on Tuesday when they travel to Milbank to take on the Bulldogs.
ORR 3, De Smet 2
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders defeated De Smet 3-2 on Thursday to pick up their 11th win of the season.
After dropping the first set of the match 25-15, the Raiders evened the match at 1-1 with a 25-19 victory in the second set. De Smet won the third set 25-23. The Raiders forced a fifth set with a 25-15 victory in the fourth set. ORR won the fifth set 15-6 to pick up the 3-2 victory.
Julia Trygstad recorded 29 kills for the Raiders. With the win the Raiders improved to 11-7 overall.
Prep Cross Country
Chester’s Emery Larson took home first place at the Big East Conference Cross Country Meet in Beresford on Thursday. The Chester freshman crossed the finish line with a time of 17:58.95. Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker placed second with a time of 18:08.74.
Chester’s Daniel Swenson placed 10th overall on the boys side. Swenson finished with a time of 18:50.15.