The Madison Bulldogs competed at home against Dakota Valley and Huron Tuesday evening, with the Bulldogs defeating Dakota Valley 67-11 and Huron 43-34.
“We were able to get off to an aggressive start against Dakota Valley and really stayed aggressive the rest of the night,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “It was a fun atmosphere and exciting to wrestle in front of our home crowd.”
Madison 67, DV 11
Wyatt Pickard opened the dual with a technical fall victory (19-2) against Braedy Sievers in the 106-pound division.
In the 113-pound division, Carter Downs won by pinfall against Eli Orris. In the 138-pound division, Madison’s Blake Johnson won by technical fall (15-0) against Bennett Lukken.
Madison’s Tyan Braskamp won by decision (9-5) in the 152-pound division against Cameron Black.
In the 182-pound division, Adam Willis won by pinfall against Cooper Bernard. Alex Swedlund won by pinfall against Noah Hede in the 195-pound division. In the 220-pound division, Ashten Dorhout won by pinfall against Samson Do.
Madison 43, Huron 34
Pickard opened the dual against Huron with a pinfall victory against Crayton Siedschlag in the 106-pound division.
Downs won by pinfall against Alec Pester in the 113-pound division. Henry Meyer won by major decision (12-2) against Brady Meyer in the 120-pound division.
In the 126-pound division, Carson Wolf won by pinfall against Peyton Bischoff. Hodges won by pinfall in the 132-pound division against Aiden Zavesky.
Johnson won by decision (10-3) in the 138-pound division against Lah Doh Soe. Huron won the next five matches before Swedlund won by pinfall against Hser Wah in the 195-pound division. Dorhout won by pinfall in the 220-pound division against Jackson Reno.
“We had a feeling that the Huron dual was going to be close,” Waba said. “Duals are about how you matchup in the individual weights. This particular dual came down to bonus points, and the Bulldogs did a great job getting those extra points needed to gain the edge.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to North Sioux City to compete in the Dak 12 Conference Tournament. The matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.