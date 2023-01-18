Madison Wrestling

MADISON'S Alex Swedlund pins Dakota Valley’s Noah Hede’s shoulders to the mat to collect a first-period victory by fall on Tuesday.

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs competed at home against Dakota Valley and Huron Tuesday evening, with the Bulldogs defeating Dakota Valley 67-11 and Huron 43-34.

“We were able to get off to an aggressive start against Dakota Valley and really stayed aggressive the rest of the night,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “It was a fun atmosphere and exciting to wrestle in front of our home crowd.”