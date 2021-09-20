Dakota State University caught three interceptions, and Caleb Nielsen’s single-game school record of 59.3 yards punt average (three punts inside the 20 yard line) fueled a 40-13 North Star Athletic Association football season opener at Trojan Field Saturday afternoon.
It was the 6th annual Ag Bowl game, lifting the Trojans to a 4-2 record all-time in Ag Bowl games, which recognize the economic importance of agricultural businesses in the Madison area.
DSU roared to a 30-0 halftime lead and extended the lead to 33-0 in the early fourth quarter.
Presentation kicked off the game with eight plays for 30 yards and was unable to convert its scoring opportunity. The Saints turned over the ball on downs on DSU’s 35 yard line.
DSU quickly scored after Zach Brooks connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Derick Siemonsma. Nielsen followed with a successful extra-point kick for a 7-0 Trojan lead.
Gavin Holland rushed for 36 yards for DSU’s second touchdown. Nielsen missed the extra-point kick as the Trojans’ lead ballooned to 13-0. Nielsen recorded a game-long 67-yard punt in the early second quarter, forcing the Saints to start on their own 3 yard line.
Presentation was unable to convert their scoring chances when the first half ended. The Saints recorded 11 plays for 57 yards as Ferreira missed a 42-yard field goal.
The highlight in the early third quarter was another 60-plus yard punt by Nielsen. He registered another 67-yard punt from DSU’s 30 yard line to PC’s 3 yard line. Anthony Lawson returned it for 12 yards.
The Saints were forced to punt on the next possession, to DSU’s 39 yard line.
DSU was unable to extend the lead as Cameron McKeon’s pass was intercepted by Shawn Moore.
McKeon’s 17-yard pass to Michael Hybertson highlighted DSU’s drive.
Max Sonne intercepted PC’s pass with 1:05 left in the third quarter. The Trojans opened the following possession with a 37-yard pass from McKeon to Hybertson.
Both teams were unable to score in the third quarter.
The Trojans went up 33-0 after a 34-yard field goal by Nielsen in the final quarter.
Presentation ended its scoring drought when Innocent Okoh rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, followed by Ferreira’s extra-point kick as PC trailed 33-7.
Nielsen then hit a 57-yard punt, which Lawson returned for 37 yards to DSU’s 26 yard line.
The Saints scored after a 25-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Giffrow to Marshal Chance.
Dakota State answered on the next drive with a 50-yard touchdown run by Brenner Furlong. Nielsen added the PAT extra-point kick to make it 40-13 in favor of DSU.
DSU improved its overall record to 2-1 (1-0 in NSAA conference).
Presentation remained winless in four games this season.
DSU will host Mayville State on Saturday. The annual Trojan Day homecoming football game is set for 4 p.m. with the tailgate starting at 12 p.m. at Trojan Field.