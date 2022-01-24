The Madison High School Bulldogs had seven wrestlers finish in the Top 4 of their respective weight divisions at the Dakota XII Conference tournament on Saturday in Canton.
With seven grapplers placing, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the standings with 112.5 points. Canton took home first-place honors with 232 points.
“We were able to put a few kids on the award stand this weekend and saw improvement throughout our lineup,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “It is fun to watch the kids improve each week and work on the little things to make themselves better. We have a very competitive wrestling conference, and to get on the award stand at this tournament is not an easy thing to do. We are approaching the postseason, and we still have some things to work on. We are getting better every day and are looking forward to where we can go from here.”
Caleb Hodges placed second overall in the 120-pound division. He opened the day by defeating Lennox’s Jack Aashiem by pinfall.
Hodges reached the championship match by defeating West Central’s Rayce Whiting by decision (4-1).
In the championship match, Hodges was defeated by Tea’s Maddix Slykhuis by decision (8-4).
In the 132-pound division, Blake Johnson took home fourth place. He won his first match by pinfall over Elk Point-Jefferson’s Hunter Geary. In the semifinal matchup, Johnson lost to West Central’s Jesse Jost by decision (11-5).
Johnson reached the third-place match by defeating Lennox’s Ashton Bach by pinfall.
In the third-place match, Johnson lost to Tea’s Fyrst Henriksen by pinfall.
Jess Englert earned fourth place in the 145-pound division. Englert opened the tournament by defeating Tri-Valley’s Landyn Resier by decision (4-0). In the semifinal matchup, Englert lost to Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra by pinfall.
Englert reached the third-place match by defeating Vermillion’s Caleb Emerson by pinfall. In the third-place match, Englert lost to EPJ’s Lucas Hueser by pinfall.
Sutton Bern placed fourth overall in the 152-pound division. Bern lost his first match against Canton’s Carter Rager by decision (5-1).
Bern then defeated Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids by pinfall. Bern reached the third-place match by defeating Tri-Valley’s Zach Powell by pinfall.
In the third-place matchup, it was a rematch between Bern and Rager. Just like in the first meeting, Rager defeated Bern, this time by pinfall.
In the 162-pound division, Layne Hess placed fourth overall. In the quarterfinals, Hess defeated EPJ’s Noah Thooft by pinfall.
In the semifinals, Hess lost to Canton’s Luke Richardson by pinfall. Hess reached the third-place match by defeating Tri-Valley’s Evert Althoff by pinfall. In the third-place matchup, Hess lost to West Central’s Wyatt Nielsen by decision (6-2).
Lucas Johnson placed fourth overall in the 170-pound division. In the semifinals, Johnson lost to Tea’s Gavin Van Emmerick by decision (6-2). Johnson reached the third-place match by defeating Tea’s T.J. Krietlow by pinfall. In the third-place match, Johnson lost to Canton’s Gavin Neu by decision (3-2).
Alex Swedlund placed third overall in the 220-pound division. Swedlund opened the tournament by defeating Dakota Valley’s Samson Do by pinfall.
In the semifinals, Swedlund lost to Tea’s Griffen Schnider by pinfall. Swedlund reached the third-place match by defeating West Central’s Abram Maras by pinfall. Swedlund won the third-place match by forfeit.