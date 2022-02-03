Aspen Dahl is a three-sport athlete for the Madison Bulldogs. During the winter months, you can catch Dahl on the hardwood as one of the starting guards for Madison High School. In the spring, he’s a member of the Bulldogs track and field team.
While Dahl enjoys those two sports, his true passion is baseball. Dahl is a member of the Madison baseball team and during the summer months he can be found at Renner Field playing for Renner Post 307.
“I have been playing baseball since tee-ball,” Dahl said. “As I got older, I started playing baseball down in Sioux Falls on a few different travel ball teams. Once I turned 13, I started playing for Renner Post 307 and have played with them throughout high school. During that time, we have competed in four title games and won three state championships.”
Since picking up a glove at a young age, Dahl has dreamed of playing baseball at the collegiate level. Dahl will get a chance to live out that dream as he recently committed to play baseball at Mount Marty University in Yankton.
“Playing baseball at the collegiate level has always been a dream of mine,” Dahl said. “The game has always been so good to me, and it feels good to finally see all the hard work pay off.”
Mount Marty’s baseball coach, Andy Bernatow, is entering his 17th year at the helm and has won 380 career games. Dahl said that he elected to commit to Mount Marty due to the program and culture that Bernatow has built in Yankton.
“Mount Marty has always been close to my heart,” Dahl said. “I’ve had a close relationship with Coach Bernatow ever since I stepped foot in high school. Coach Bernatow wins, he has developed a family culture, and I think that was a very important factor for me.”
Dahl has the versatility to play anywhere in the infield. His primary position is shortstop, and he believes that’s where he’ll be playing during his time as a Lancer.
“I can play anywhere in the infield,” Dahl said. ”During the summer season, I mainly played shortstop, and I pitched every once in a while. At the college level, I think my game will transfer well at the shortstop position.”
The game of baseball can be a lot like the game of life. There will be days where everything goes great and it’s like going 4-4 at the plate with two home runs. Then there will be days where everything that could go wrong does go wrong. “Baseball is a game of failure,” Dahl said. “In baseball, if you succeed 30% of the time you are considered to be a very good player. I love that about the game of baseball. I’ve also made some great friends playing baseball and I am thankful for that. The game has taught me so many life lessons, and I can’t thank the game enough for that.”