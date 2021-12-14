Two Dakota State University athletes were named to the 2021 America Football Coaches’ Association (AFCA) NAIA Coaches’ All-America teams.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best: the coaches.
The AFCA’s NAIA All-America Selection Committee is made up of two head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee.
It is the first time in head coach Josh Anderson’s era at DSU that two of his players were selected to the AFCA-NAIA All-America First- and Second-Teams in the same season (not including honorable mention teams).
DSU’s Trojans landed 6-foot junior defensive back Noah Guse on the AFCA NAIA All-America First Team after a record-breaking season. It is the second consecutive season that he was on the All-America list (honorable mention last spring).
Guse leads the NAIA in total interceptions with eight for DSU this season. He set the single-season and all-time school records for interceptions in the Trojans’ 16-14 regular-season finale victory at Presentation on Nov. 12.
The previous single-season record was seven interceptions, set by Josh Button (1993), Jeff Rensch (1991) and Rick Tibbetts (1978).
Guse accumulated 19 interceptions during his career at DSU. Rensch had 18 interceptions from 1988-91.
Guse was selected by the North Star Athletic Association’s head coaches as its Football Defensive Player of the Year last month. He is a three-time NSAA Football All-Conference selection, including First Team in 2020 and 2021, as well as Second Team in 2019.
He tallied 48 tackles (30 solo, 18 assists), including six tackles-for-loss of eight yards in 2021. He returned his eight interceptions for a total of 46 yards and a ‘Pick Six’ interception return for touchdown. He was credited for five break-ups and a blocked PAT extra-point kick.
Guse was named the NAIA Football Defensive National Player of the Week twice. He was honored by the national office on Oct. 18 after intercepting three passes during the Trojans’ 24-10 home upset victory over No. 15-ranked Valley City State, with a ‘Pick Six’ return for a touchdown.
His first national player of the week came in the 2020 season after catching two interceptions, with both returned for touchdowns in DSU’s 42-0 shutout victory at Presentation on Sept. 19, 2020.
Guse is the son of Scott Guse of Whitefish, Mont., and Janel Guse of Madison. He majors in physical education.
Caleb Nielsen, 6-foot senior punter/kicker, was listed on the AFCA-NAIA Football All-America Second Team. He was named to the NSAA Football All-Conference First Team for four years, becoming the first Trojan punter in program history to be named for four years.
Nielsen accumulated 54 punts for 2,276 yards with an average of 42.1 yards per punt during the 2021 season, which is fourth-best in the NAIA. He recorded a long punt of 70 yards at Dickinson State on Oct. 9.
Twenty-six of his punts landed inside the 20yard line this season. Nielsen led the team in scoring with 44 points, recorded 26 PAT extra-point kicks and made six field goals.
Nielsen established a school record punt average of 40.9 yards per punt, racking up 222 punts for 9,073 yards. He broke the previous record by Don Simon with 38.5 yards per punt average from 1990-93 (189 total punts for 7,277 yards).
Nielsen set a single-game school record of 59.0 yards per punt average vs. Presentation on Sept. 18 at Trojan Field (6 punts for 356 yards). He broke his previous personal best record of 52.0 yards per punt vs. Waldorf (Iowa) on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nielsen’s single-season record of 42.4 yards per punt average set in 2020 is still intact. He currently holds the top three single-season punting average records in the school record book (42.1 yards per punt in 2021 and 41.1 yards per punt in 2018).
Nielsen was named the NAIA Football National Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept. 21, 2020, when he converted all six PAT extra-point kicks in the Trojans’ 42-0 victory at Presentation. He registered nine punts for a total of 402 yards, averaging 44.7 yards per punt.
He is the son of David and Colleen Nielsen of Waverly, Neb. He majors in computer science/math.