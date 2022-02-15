Ryan Benson has spent a lot of time around the Chester track and field program. Benson’s mother, Jean O’Hara, is the middle school track coach for Chester and played a vital role in Benson developing a passion for the sport.
“I started competing in track when I was in sixth grade,” Benson said. “It’s when the middle schoolers can start competing at Chester. My mother is the middle school track coach. She helped me grow to love the sport.”
Since he first started competing, Benson quickly discovered that he wanted to compete at the collegiate level.
It was a goal that Benson set for himself, and one that he recently accomplished by signing his letter of intent to become the newest member of the South Dakota State University track and field team.
“It’s really special,” Benson said. “Not a lot of people get to compete at the collegiate level. It’s been a dream of mine to compete collegiately in track and field since a young age. I have some personal goals and records that I would like to break when I get there.”
Chester’s track and field coach, Misty Larson, is not surprised one bit that Benson achieved his goal of competing at the collegiate level.
“Ryan is a talented, hard-working athlete,” Larson said. “We are excited to have another season with him competing as a Flyer this spring. We are looking forward to watching Ryan compete for the Jackrabbits in the coming years.”
Benson is a three-sport athlete for the Flyers. In the fall, he is a member of the football team. In the winter, he is a guard for the Flyers. While Benson loves the team aspect of those sports, he truly enjoys the competitive nature of track and field.
“I love the competitiveness of track,” Benson said. “It’s strictly one person competing as an individual in certain events. I love that competitive aspect of track. There are no teammates to hide behind.”
As a member of the Chester program, Benson competes in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. In the field, he competes in the long jump and high jump. In Brookings, Benson hopes to be a multi-event athlete for the Jackrabbits.
“When I get to college, I think I can do a plethora of events,” Benson said. “I think I could be a multi-event competitor.”
SDSU offers Benson an opportunity to compete against the best of the best at the Division I level, while also sticking closer to home.
“SDSU has a coaching staff that can help me improve my skills, and my future teammates that I met were friendly and welcoming,” Benson said.
“Along with a beautiful campus and great schooling. I also love the city of Brookings. I really enjoy going to SDSU football games.”
This spring will mark the final sports season as a Chester Flyer for Benson. The senior has set some goals that he hopes to accomplish before saying goodbye to the Chester program and community.
“I would like to help lead us to a state championship,” Benson said. “As an individual, I’d like to break the school record in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. I’ll really miss the community. It’s such a close-knit community. Everybody knows everybody.
There will be times when people ask me how a track meet went. I’ll miss that about Chester.
I will also miss my teammates and coaches as well, especially Stratton Eppard and Jovi Wolf. Those two always pushed me and made me get better.”