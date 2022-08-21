The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders did what they wanted when they wanted during their season opener in Ramona on Saturday. The Raiders ran around and through the visiting Arlington Cardinals en route to a 56-14 victory to kick off the 2022 season.
“Starting 1-0 is always a sweet feeling,” ORR head football coach Logan DeRungs said. “The boys and we as coaches know we have a long way to go to get where we want to be. I was super proud of how coachable the boys were throughout the summer and fall camp. I have no doubt that we have grown as a team in a short amount of time, and I am excited to see us continuing to improve.”
The Cardinals received the opening kickoff, and on the first defensive play of the game, Caden Hojer recorded a tackle for loss.
Hojer finished the game with seven tackles and two tackles for loss. It set the tone for the game, as Arlington struggled to move the ball all game against ORR’s stingy defense.
“Coach Josh Olson and Coach Kyle Broghammer did a great job preparing the boys with our defense and scout offense to be ready for Arlington,” DeRungs said. “Preparing for a team that we had no film on is a difficult task, but the boys filled their gaps and executed nicely.”
Brock Eppe opened the scoring for the Raiders on a rushing touchdown with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Shayne DeVaney converted the two-point conversion to put the Raiders up 8-0.
The Raiders recovered a fumble on Arlington’s next drive. ORR’s Brayden Hanson scored the team’s second touchdown with 8:32 left in the first quarter.
DeVaney converted the two-point conversion to put the Raiders up 16-0.
The Cardinals fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. The fumble was recovered by Noah Person to set up the Raiders inside the 30 yard line.
Following the fumble, the Raiders found the end zone again.
Cooper Merager found Kadyn Gehrels through the air for a 20-yard receiving touchdown to put the Raiders ahead 22-0.
Eppe scored his second touchdown of the game with 3:39 left in the first quarter to put the Raiders on top 28-0.
The Cardinals got on the board with 2:33 left in the first quarter to trim ORR’s lead to 28-6.
The Raiders wasted little time in answering. Merager scored on a rushing touchdown with 1:10 left in the opening quarter. DeVaney converted the two-point conversion to put the Raiders up 36-6.
“DeVaney was a workhorse out of the backfield for us,” DeRungs said. “He ran really hard and set the tone for the younger guys in our backfield. I was very proud of Cooper Merager, stepping in for us at quarterback as a starter for his first-ever varsity game. I thought he commanded the offense quite well and made some special plays with his feet.”
DeVaney finished the game with 92 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Hanson finished the game with 60 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Merager rushed for 84 yards and one touchdown. Eppe rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Dorhout rushed for 32 yards and one touchdown.
DeVaney led the team in tackles with eight. Hanson recorded six tackles and recovered one fumble.
The Raiders are idle this week and will be back in action on Sept. 2, when they host Corsica/Stickney in Ramona.