ORR Football

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Kadyn Gehrels returns a punt during the Raiders' season-opener against Arlington on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders did what they wanted when they wanted during their season opener in Ramona on Saturday. The Raiders ran around and through the visiting Arlington Cardinals en route to a 56-14 victory to kick off the 2022 season.

“Starting 1-0 is always a sweet feeling,” ORR head football coach Logan DeRungs said. “The boys and we as coaches know we have a long way to go to get where we want to be. I was super proud of how coachable the boys were throughout the summer and fall camp. I have no doubt that we have grown as a team in a short amount of time, and I am excited to see us continuing to improve.”