KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the qualifying teams and opening-round pairings for the 2021 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.
The 48-team event will get under way with 24 matches at campus locations on Saturday.
Dakota State University returns to the national tournament for the second time in the last three years. Head coach Amy Veenhof and her squad, with an overall record of 21-8, will take on No. 18-ranked Grand View (Iowa) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
DSU went 1-1 in the North Star Athletic Association postseason tournament last weekend in Watertown. The Trojans defeated Presentation 3-1 in the quarterfinals round before falling to No. 11-ranked Bellevue (Neb.) in four sets in the semifinals on Nov. 12.
DSU has won 10 times in the last 13 matches before entering the national tournament.
The Vikings enter the national tournament with a 24-13 overall record and 16-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Grand View lost in the HAAC postseason semifinals 3-2 to No. 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) on Nov. 9.
The last time DSU and Grand View met was on Oct. 29, 2011.
This year’s field includes 36 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large selections. The automatic berths are determined by regular-season champions or runners-up, conference tournament title winners or runners-up, or by conference selection. The remaining at-large bids were determined by the selection committee.
The 24 winners after Saturday’s opening-round matches will move on to Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. Final site pools will be determined on Sunday.
Action at the Tyson Events Center starts with two days of poll play on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The top team in each poll will advance to the single-elimination bracket on Dec. 2, with the semifinals taking place on Dec. 3. The national championship match will be held on Dec. 4 with the first serve at 7 p.m., televised on ESPN3.