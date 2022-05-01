The Chester Flyers were one of seven teams competing in the Terry Bong Invitational at Canton on Thursday. The boys team placed third with 119 points. The girls placed fourth with a team score of 69.
Jacy Wolf placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.07 seconds.
Emmerson Eppard placed second in the 400-meter in 1:07.12. Eppard took home gold in the 800 with a time of 2:37.10.
The 4x800 relay team of Eppard, Wolf, Addison Bates and Emery Larson set a school record with a time of 10:16.90, good enough for first place in the event.
Sydnie Shoenrock placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.58 seconds.
Bates placed second in the high jump with a mark of 4-07.00.
The Flyers owned the top of the leaderboard in the 400-meter dash. Jovi Wolf took home first place with a time of 52.54 seconds. Ryan Benson finished right behind him in second place with a time of 54.27 seconds.
Connor Bates placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:18.14.
The 4x100 relay team of Alex Van Edgdom, Benson, Stratton Eppad and Wolf placed first with a time of 44.29 seconds.
Benson took home first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.18 seconds.
In the long jump, Benson placed first with a mark of 21-03.00. Wolf placed second with a leap of 21-01.00.
Brock Wages took home gold in the shot put with a toss of 48-08.
In the discus, Wyatt Hansen took home first place with a mark of 134-04. Eppard placed third with a mark of 123-10.
The Flyers will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Baltic. The meet is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.