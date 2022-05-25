Daniela Lee grew up idolizing Olympic athletes. The Colman-Egan sprinter was in awe of how fast and graceful the world-class athletes moved on the track. It's something that she hoped to do one day.
“As a child, watching sprinters and runners on TV, it always amazed me just how fast people could run,” Lee said. “I wanted to be exactly like them and hopefully just as fast.”
Now, as a sophomore, Lee is turning heads and leaving people amazed with her quickness on the track.
Lee has qualified for the Class B State Track and Field meet every year since she was a seventh-grader. At the 2021 State Meet, Lee helped the Colman-Egan girls track team win the Class B State Title, while also placing second in the 100-meter dash.
This year, Lee once again qualified for the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Lee has eight first-place finishes in the 100 this season. In the 200, she has crossed the finish line first seven times.
“She’s just a really hard worker,” Colman-Egan track coach Julie Preheim said. “She’s really focused. She’s improved over the past few years. She’s just maturing and realizing that she can be a very good athlete. She has focus and she knows what she needs to do.”
Lee’s fastest time in the 100 this past season is 12.26 seconds. In the 200, her fastest time is 25.66 seconds. She said she loves the feeling she gets when she hits her “top speed.” It’s something that makes her feel like she’s flying.
“The thing I love most about being in track is the feeling I get when I run,” Lee said. “When I reach a certain speed in a race, it's exhilarating. Almost like I'm flying. I always tell myself that I run, not to prove myself to others but to prove to myself that if I work hard enough, and put the time in, I can run faster and be better than I could ever think possible. Whenever I think of a race, it gets me excited. I was born for this is my mindset before my races. Once I'm finished, I tell myself 'Run even faster next time'.”
A year ago, Lee placed second in the 100 at the state meet with a time of 12.48 seconds. This season Lee has her sights set on crossing the finish line first in the 100 and 200 with hopes of helping the Hawks win another state championship.
“My goal for the state meet is to get new personal records, break a few school records and to get the gold,” Lee said. “I'm also hoping that our team can pull through and break the state record for team points. As I always say, 'The faster you run, the faster you get done', and that's exactly what the team and I are going to do in order to make this upcoming weekend a successful one.”