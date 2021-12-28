The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced last week the finalists for the 8th annual Cliff Harris Award.
The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division II and NAIA colleges and universities.
An overall winner will be announced this week and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 14 with featured speaker Joe Theismann.
The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition, the top vote-getters from each division will be announced.
Dakota State University defensive back Noah Guse is one of the 20 finalists announced for the NAIA division.
Guse had an outstanding season where he set an all-time interceptions record and a single-season interception record at DSU.
He accumulated 19 interceptions during his career, including eight interceptions in 2021.
Guse was named to the AFCA-NAIA All-America First Team, AP NAIA All-America First Team and North Star Athletic Association Football All-Conference First Team. The league head coaches selected Guse as the Defensive Player of the Year.
He was honored as the NAIA Football Defensive Player of the Week award twice.
Guse is the son of Scott Guse of Whitefish, Mont., and Janel Guse of Madison. He is a junior physical education major at DSU.