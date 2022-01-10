The Howard Tigers were one of 16 wrestling teams that competed in the Miller/Highmore/Harrold Invitational on Saturday. The Tigers placed 10th overall with 92.5 points. Redfield took home first place with 215.5 total points.
Tate Miller placed second overall for the Tigers in the 120-pound division. Miller won his first match of the day by technical fall (17-1) against Latham Gabriel of Phillip Area.
Miller won his second-round match by fall against Faulkton Area’s Philip Holsing. Miller reached the championship match by defeating Parkston’s Carter Sommer by decision (6-0). In the championship match, Miller lost to MHH’s Kellan Hurd by fall.
In the 145-pound division, Jack Neises finished third overall. After receiving a bye in the first round, the Howard grappler defeated Landon Boyd of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney by fall.
In the semifinals, Neises lost to Redfield’s Mason Whitley by major decision (12-0). Neises reached the third-place match by defeating Clark/Willow Lake’s Elliot Bratland by decision (5-4). Neises defeated Faulkton’s Garrett Cramer by decision (4-2) in the third-place match.
John Callies finished second overall in the 160-pound division. Callies opened the invitational by defeating MVPC’s Jonathan Jones by fall. In the second round, Callies picked up another pinfall victory over Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington’s Braydin LaBore. Callies reached the championship match by picking up his third pinfall victory over MHH’s Gunner Brueggeman. In the championship match, Callies fell to Redfield’s Mason Fey by fall.
The Tigers will be back on the mats on Thursday, when they take part in the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington quadrangular.