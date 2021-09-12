HS prep scores Sep 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday’s ScoresPREP FOOTBALLAberdeen Central 33, Mitchell 14Brand. Valley 12, SF Roosevelt 7Canton 49, Custer 6SF Wash. 24, SF O’Gorman 0Tea Area 36, Huron 0Winner 54, St. Th. More 7PREP VOLLEYBALLAberdeen Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14Mitchell def. Huron, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 29-27Northwestern def. Madison, 25-22, 25-14, 25-14Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Fr. Academy/Marion, 25-4, 25-11, 25-9Big East Conference TournamentFifth PlaceParker def. Beresford, 17-25, 24-26, 28-26, 25-21, 15-13Seventh PlaceSioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12Friday’s ScoresPREP FOOTBALLAberdeen Roncalli 30, Redfield 6Beresford 42, Parker 9Brookings 16, Watertown 0Canistota 46, Viborg-Hurley 18Dakota Hills 29, Sisseton 20Dell Rapids 42, Chamberlain 14Dell St. Mary 36, Colman-Egan 8Douglas, Wyo. 51, Belle Four. 0Dupree 30, Newell 18Flandreau 29, Baltic 8Florence/Henry 56, Waverly-South Shore 0Gayville-Volin 43, Corsica/Stickney 14Gregory 31, Kim/White Lake 6Groton Area 20, Deuel 14Harrisburg 35, SFLincoln 27Herreid/Selby Area 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 6Hot Springs 49, Bennett Co. 0Howard 26, Chester 8Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0Kadoka Area 42, Jones County 8Lead-Dead. 49, Lakota Tech 14Lennox 42, Dakota Valley 7McCook Central/Montrose 36, Elk Point-Jefferson 20Mobridge-Pollock 24, Clark/Willow Lake 16Mt. Vern/Plank. 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Cent/D Christian 0Parkston 27, Platte-Geddes 15Rapid City Central 27, Douglas 0Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Rapid City Stevens 32West Central 33, Milbank 32, 2OTWolsey-Wessington 53, Bon Homme 12Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 43, Jim River 6Yankton 58, Spearfish 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Bob Schamber Dan Pardy Guns and much more at new pawn shop Chuck Pulford Shelly Palmer Craig Williamson Police find Sioux Falls man drinking beer inside closed bar Donna Cihak Dusty Johnson finds praiseworthy CTE program at MHS DSU celebrates opening of Paulson Center Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar