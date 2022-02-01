Purchase Access

It was all Howard all the time on Monday in Rutland. The Tigers stifled the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland offense to pick up a 72-23 victory.

With the win, the Tigers extended their winning streak to five games. It marked the second straight game that the Tigers held their opponent to under 30 points.

The Tigers raced out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. A Jace Sifore bucket put the Tigers up 12-1.

With the Raiders trailing 14-2, Kenneth Lindholm scored ORR’s first basket from the field with 1:50 left in the first quarter to trim Howard’s lead to 14-4.

A basket from Howard’s Brayden Hinker put the Tigers up 16-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Howard’s Will Maier knocked down a three-pointer to open the second quarter and give the Tigers a 19-4 lead.

At the end of the first half, the Tigers held a commanding 34-12 lead. Kolt Koepsell finished the first half with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Tigers held the Raiders to just 11 points in the second half to pick up the 72-23 victory.

Kolt Koepsell finished the game with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers. Sifore added 11 points and six rebounds.

Luke Koepsell scored nine points and dished out four assists. Hinker finished the game with seven points.

Caden Hojer led the Raiders with six points. Lindholm had five points for the Raiders.

With the victory, the Tigers improved to 10-2. The loss dropped the Raiders to 8-6 overall.