Dakota State University swept the weekly women’s volleyball honors from the North Star Athletic Association. Sydney Schell, Madalyn Groft and Hannah Viet were selected to the weekly awards after fueling the Trojans to a 2-0 record for the week in NSAA play.

Schell – 5-foot-8 sophomore outside hitter – was selected as the Attacker of the Week. She had an explosive week as she smashed a career-high 24 kills (6.0 kills per set) and added another career-high 26 digs (6.5 digs per set) for a double-double in DSU’s 3-1 victory over Presentation on Sept. 21. She hit .352 in the match.