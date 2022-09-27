Dakota State University swept the weekly women’s volleyball honors from the North Star Athletic Association. Sydney Schell, Madalyn Groft and Hannah Viet were selected to the weekly awards after fueling the Trojans to a 2-0 record for the week in NSAA play.
Schell – 5-foot-8 sophomore outside hitter – was selected as the Attacker of the Week. She had an explosive week as she smashed a career-high 24 kills (6.0 kills per set) and added another career-high 26 digs (6.5 digs per set) for a double-double in DSU’s 3-1 victory over Presentation on Sept. 21. She hit .352 in the match.
Schell followed with another double-double in the Trojans’ 3-0 sweep over Mayville State on Sept. 22. She tallied 19 kills (6.3 kills per set) and 14 digs (4.7 digs per set).
For the week, Schell hit .411 and averaged 6.2 kills (43 total kills) and 5.7 digs (40 digs) per set. She also had four blocks for the week. Schell ranks eighth in the NAIA with 256 kills and 30th with 3.7 kills per set.
She is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Schell of Aberdeen. She majors in cyber operations at DSU.
Groft – a 5-foot-7 junior setter – was chosen as the Setter of the Week. She posted a triple-double for the second time this season after DSU’s 3-1 victory over PC on Sept. 21. She tallied 28 set assists (7.0 assists per set), 13 digs (3.3 digs per set) and smashed 10 kills (2.5 kills per set) vs. the Saints.
Groft followed with a double-double of 24 set assists (8.0 assists per set) and 12 digs (4.0 digs per set) in DSU’s 3-0 sweep over Mayville State (N.D.) on Sept. 22.
She accumulated 52 assists (7.4 assists per set), 25 digs (3.6 digs per set) and 18 kills (2.6 kills per set) for the week. She also hit .400 offensively and added four blocks. Prior to this week’s matches, Groft contributed 306 set assists and averaged 5.7 assists per set for the Trojans.
She is the daughter of James and Nora Groft of Mellette. She studies math education at DSU.
Viet – a 6-foot super senior outside hitter – established a single-match school record during the Trojans’ 3-1 victory vs. Presentation on Sept. 21. She tallied 11 blocks, breaking the previous record of 10 blocks in six occurrences .
Viet also collected two blocks in DSU’s 3-0 win over Mayville State on Sept. 22.
For the week, she collected 13 blocks (1 solo, 12 assists) and averaged 1.9 blocks per set for Dakota State. Offensively, Viet smashed 22 kills (3.1 kills per set) and hit .235 for the week. She also had four digs.
Viet is ranked 10th in the nation with 76 total blocks and sixth with 67 total block assists. She averages 1.1 blocks per set this season, which is 29th best in the nation.
She is the daughter of Dan and Robin Viet of Parker. She majors in elementary education.