senior gymnasts

MADISON SENIOR GYMNASTS perform at the Linda Collignon Invitational on Saturday: (left) Kylie Krusemark on bars, Raena Rost on the floor exercise, and Olivia Flemming and Fiona Donelan on the beam.

 Photos by Michael Black

It was a busy weekend for area sports teams, including high school gymnastics and wrestling action.

Gymnastics

Eleven gymnastic teams competed in the Linda Collignon Invitational at Madison on Saturday, with the Madison Bulldogs taking home top honors with 135.625 points.

The Madison junior varsity squad placed sixth overall with 125.675 points.

Madison’s Karlie Nelson placed second on the bars with a mark of 8.2500.

Teammate Kylie Krusemark finished fourth overall with a score of 7.9250.

Madison’s Raena Rost placed third overall in the floor routine with a score of 9.500. Rost also finished fifth overall on the beam with a mark of 8.800.

Nelson and Krusemark tied for second place with Jaylen Nachtigall of Hot Springs on the beam.

All three athletes recorded a mark of 8.900.

Prep Wrestling

Howard 35, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 30

The Howard Tigers edged Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington 35-30 on Thursday.

In the 152-pound division, Howard’s Karsten Hamilton defeated Troy Fastnacht by fall.

John Callies picked up the pinfall victory for the Tigers in the 160-pound division. Callies defeated Bryadin LaBore.

Conner Giedd defeated Ashton Hill by pinfall in the 106-pound division to pick up six points for the Tigers.

In the 126-pound division, Tate Miller defeated Ethan Rearick by technical fall (16-1).