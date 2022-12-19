Trojans upset No. 22 Chargers By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University overcame nationally-ranked Briar Cliff’s fourth-quarter start, rallying back for an 88-83 non-conference women’s basketball thriller at the DSU Fieldhouse.The Trojans earned their season series split with the Chargers (BCU defeated DSU 85-78 in the Cattle Classic).DSU notched its 35th home victory in the last 38 games, raising its home record to 4-0. It was the first win for the Trojans over the NAIA’s nationally-ranked team this season.Savannah Walsdorf notched a double-double for the Trojans with 20 points and 13 rebounds.Elsie Aslesen scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Angela Slattery scored 13 points.Sidney Fick scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Trojans. Lilli Mackley added nine points and six rebounds.Morgan Huber chipped in with eight points for DSU. Courtney Menning scored seven points and dished out six assists.DSU and BCU are both 9-4. The Trojans halted the Chargers’ four-game winning streak.DSU faces another nationally ranked team from the Great Plains Athletic Conference before Christmas break, visiting No. 15 Northwestern on Tuesday in Orange City at 6 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Jeff Gould shows the power of stories in A Prairie Christmas. Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use Academy athletes should live up to commitment Bulldogs place fourth at home invitational Sodak’s Marina receives Customer Service Excellence award Ouverson looks back on extensive veterinary career City Commission meets Monday Law Enforcement Blotter Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form