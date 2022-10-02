Dakota State University played its third volleyball match in five nights, continuing road action Friday evening. Valley City State (N.D.) pulled away from DSU in four sets, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23 and 25-19, despite a season-high 40 digs from Peyton Groft. She is two digs away from breaking the all-time digs record in program history.

DSU, who extended their streak to eighth straight appearance on the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 national poll's receiving votes section, fell to 11-10 overall and 2-2 in the NSAA. VCSU improved their overall record to 8-8 and 3-1 in the NSAA.