Dakota State University played its third volleyball match in five nights, continuing road action Friday evening. Valley City State (N.D.) pulled away from DSU in four sets, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23 and 25-19, despite a season-high 40 digs from Peyton Groft. She is two digs away from breaking the all-time digs record in program history.
DSU, who extended their streak to eighth straight appearance on the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 national poll's receiving votes section, fell to 11-10 overall and 2-2 in the NSAA. VCSU improved their overall record to 8-8 and 3-1 in the NSAA.
Dickinson State 3, DSU 2
Groft reached a career milestone at DSU Saturday afternoon, despite a 3-2 road NSAA setback to Dickinson State. Set scores were 25-15, 13-25, 26-24, 21-25 and 15-7.
Prior to the match, Groft was two digs shy of becoming the all-time digs leader at DSU. She made that accomplishment in the first set, surpassing Sonja Kamrud with 2,086 career digs from 1996-99.
DSU fell to 11-11 overall and 2-3 in NSAA matches. Dickinson State improved to 3-15 overall and 1-4 in the NSAA.
The Trojans will step aside from conference play Tuesday evening, visiting in-state rival Mount Marty in Yankton. The junior varsity match starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 7 p.m.