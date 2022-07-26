Madison’s Kenneth Clements was seventh in the Wissota Street Stocks while Doug Van Liere placed seventh in the Wissota Super Stock A-Features at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night.
Clements started the A-Feature from the 13th spot and weaved his way through traffic to nail down a seventh-place finish. Winning the A-Feature was Jeff Nowak of Wausau, Wis.
Earlier in the night, Clements placed fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Spence Pollock, Orient; Nowak; Luke Johnson, Miller; and Justin Vogel, Brooten, Minn.
Van Liere had another good run in the Super Stock A-Feature on Saturday night when he captured seventh place. Winning the A-Feature was Blake Whitlock of Watertown.
Van Liere drove to a sixth-place finish in his heat race. Winning heat races were Dale Tomes, Dell Rapids; and Whitlock.
I-90 SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Dillon Bickett entered Saturday night as the points leader in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class at I-90 Speedway. Bickett finished ninth in the A-Feature. Winning the race was Amelia Eisenschenk of West Fargo, N.D.
Madison’s Nate Barger, who was third in the points battle in the IMCA Racesaver class, placed 13th in the A-Feature.
Barger qualified for the A-Feature after placing third in the B-Feature earlier. Winning the B-Feature was Casey Abbas of Lennox. Colman’s Chris Shoenrock was sixth in the B-Feature.
Bickett was second in his heat race while Shoenrock was fifth.
Barger did not start his heat race. Heat race winners were Ryan Serrao, Humboldt; Dylan Waxdahl, Hartford; Trefer Waller, O’Neil, Neb.; and Dalton Domagala, Luverne, Minn.
Two Madison area drivers placed in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Ron Howe was fourth and Matt Steuerwald was seventh. Winning the A-Feature was Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls.
Howe was one of three heat race winners; the others were Gulbrandson and Aaron Foote, Hartford.
Steuerwald placed fourth in his heat race.
After placing fourth in the USRA B-Modified B-Feature, Curt Ottoson did not start the A-Feature on Saturday night. Winning the A-Feature was Tyler Tesch of Lennox.
Winning the B-Feature was Adam Chernotik of Alexandria. Madison’s Doug Wallis did not finish the B-Feature.
Both Ottoson and Wallis placed fifth in their heat races. Winning heat races were Justin Voeltz, Hartford; Chuck Chernotik, Jr., Fulton; Jonah Abrahamson, Mitchell; and Tanner James, Mt. Vernon.
Madison’s Travis Christensen started the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature from the 20th spot and drove through the pack to finish 11th on Saturday night. Winning the A-Feature was Brandon Jurrens of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Christensen placed second in the B-Feature earlier, which entitled him to gain a spot in the A-Feature lineup. Winning the B-Feature was Blake Schneekloth of Brandon.
Christensen was seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Levi Vander Wiede, Sioux Falls; Travis Vander Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Gulbrandson.
HUSET”S SPEEDWAY
Nunda’s Cody Hansen was the only area driver to finish the Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint Car A-Feature on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway. Hansen placed 12th in the race. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray and Colman’s Aaron Werner did not finish the race. McGillivray was scored as 16th and Werner was scored as 19th. Winning the A-Feature was Brooke Tatnel, San Souci, NSW.
Hansen was fifth in his heat race while Werner placed sixth in his heat race. McGillivray did not finish his heat race and was scored as seventh. Winning heat races were Riley Goodno, Knoxville, Iowa; Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls; and Ian Madsen, St. Marys, NSW.
Howe placed fifth in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature on Sunday night. Winning the A-Feature was Shaun Tayloer of Sioux Falls. Steuerwald did not start the A-Feature.
Howe was second in his heat race. Steuerwald did not finish his heat race and was scored as eighth. Winning heat races were Taylor and Foote.
ASCS
The Lucas Oil ASCS 360 Sprint cars were in Arkansas over the weekend. On Friday night at Batesville Motor Speedway, Batesville, Ark., Ramona’s Ryan Bickett placed 19th in the A-Feature while Madison’s Dylan Opdahl was 20th. Winning the A-Feature was Tim Crawley of Benton, Ark.