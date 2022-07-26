Purchase Access

Madison’s Kenneth Clements was seventh in the Wissota Street Stocks while Doug Van Liere placed seventh in the Wissota Super Stock A-Features at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night.

Clements started the A-Feature from the 13th spot and weaved his way through traffic to nail down a seventh-place finish. Winning the A-Feature was Jeff Nowak of Wausau, Wis.