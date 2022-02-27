The Dakota State University women’s basketball team stamped a ticket to the NAIA National Tournament on Sunday with an 83-69 victory over Bellevue in the NSAA Conference Championship Game in Watertown.
The win marked the second straight year that the Trojans defeated Bellevue in the NSAA championship game.
After an Elsie Aslesen bucket to open the game for the Trojans, the Bruins went on a 5-0 run to claim an early three-point lead.
With the Trojans trailing 11-9, Jessie Giles hit a three-pointer for DSU to put the Trojans on top 12-11. Giles broke a 15-15 tie to wrap up the scoring in the first quarter and put DSU ahead 17-15.
Lexi Robson opened the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer for the Trojans to put them up 20-15.
A three-pointer from Morgan Huber put the Trojans ahead 33-22. Shaylee DeBeer knocked down a three-pointer for DSU to put them up 36-26. At the halfway point, the Trojans held a 37-28 lead.
Giles opened the scoring in the second half to put the Trojans up 39-28. With the Trojans holding a seven-point lead, Savanna Walsdorf converted a three-point play to put DSU up 42-32.
DSU went on an 8-0 run to push their lead to 54-40 in the middle of the third quarter.
A three-pointer from Huber put the Trojans up 61-46 late in the third quarter. At the end of the third period, the Trojans led 65-50.
Aslesen opened the final quarter by converting a three-point play to put the Trojans up 68-50.
That 18-point lead proved to be too much for the Bruins to overcome in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Giles led the Trojans with 16 points. Robson scored 13 points for DSU. Aslesen scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Walsdorf and DeBeer both finished with nine points for DSU.