Eight teams competed in the Chester Booster Invitational at Chester High School on Tuesday. The Colman-Egan girls team took home first place with a total score of 211.33, while the Chester boys took home gold with a point total of 184.
Colman-Egan
Daniela Lee placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.54 seconds. The Colman-Egan sprinter also took home gold in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.05 seconds.
Colman-Egan’s Reeze Luze placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.83. In the 800, Colman-Egan’s Anya Hemmer took home first place with a time of 2:57.26.
Mackenzie Hemmer placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.31 seconds. Hemmer also took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.21 seconds. Presley Luze finished in second place with a time of 53.53.
The 4x100 relay team of Lee, Lanie Mousel, Elaina Rhode and Brynlee Landis finished first with a time of 54.29 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Mousel, Landis, Lee and Reeze Luze finished in first with a time of 1:52.87.
The 4x400 relay team of Landis, Presley Luze, Rhode and Reese Luze took home gold with a time of 4:23.38.
Rhode took home first place in the high jump with a leap of 4-11.00.
Hemmer placed first in the long jump with a mark of 16-05.00. Mousel placed third in the event with a leap of 14-09.00.
The Hawks dominated the top of the leaderboard in the triple jump. Hemmer led the way with a mark of 33-10.00. Hailey Larson finished in second place with a leap of 32-06.00. Mousel finished in third place with a mark of 31-01.50.
Kandance Landis placed third in the discus with a toss of 86-04.50.
Jase Mousel placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 37-07.00.
Kelby Voelker placed third in the shot put with a toss of 40-11.25.
Chester
Jovi Wolf took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.35 seconds. The Chester sprinter also placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.75 seconds. In the long jump, Wolf set a school record and took home first place with a record-setting jump of 21-05.50.
Stratton Eppard took home first place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.10 seconds.
Clay Hansen placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:28.00.
Daniel Swenson placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:30.35.
Ryan Benson took home the gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.39 seconds. The Chester senior placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.93 seconds. Benson also placed first in the high jump with a mark of 6-00.
The 4x100 relay team of Alex VanEgodm, Benson, Stratton Eppard and Jovi Wolf placed first with a time of 44.22 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Garret Hansen, Max McGreevy, Wyatt Hansen and Connor Bates placed second overall with a time of 1:39.38.
The 4x400 relay team of Owen Mersch, McGreevy, Clay Hansen and Wyatt Hansen placed second overall with a time of 3:54.72.
The 4x800 relay team of Connor Bates, Swenson, Clay Hansen and Brayden Schut finished in second place with a time of 9:21.38.
Owen Mersch placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 37-11.00.
Brock Wages took home second place in the shot put with a throw of 49-03.25.
Stratton Eppard placed second in the discus with a throw of 127-06. Wyatt Hansen placed third in the event with a throw of 119-09.
Emery Larson placed second with a time of 1:05.12 in the 400-meter dash. Addison Bates finished third with a time of 1:06.54.
Emmerson Eppard finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:52.81.
Sydnie Shoenrock finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.96 seconds. Shoenrock placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.91 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Jacy Wolf, Eppard, Bates and Larson placed second overall with a time of 4:24.16.
The 4x800 relay team of Eppard, Wolf, Bates and Larson placed first with a time of 10:37.53.
Bates tied with Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s, Julia Trygstad and Colman-Egan’s Brynlee Landis for second place in the high jump. All three athletes recorded a jump of 4-06.00.
Lexis Siemonsma took home first place in the shot put with a mark of 32-10.00.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
Paige Hanson placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:16.32. Sabina Zharparkanova finished third with a time of 3:17.98.
Josie Nold finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 14:13.57.
The 4x100 relay team of Rylan Pearson, Julia Trygstad, Bailey Hyland and Alivia Bickett finished in third place with a time of 56.88 seconds.
Bickett finished in third place in the shot put with a throw of 30-09.50.
Isaac Trygstad placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.67 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Jacob Jaton, Isaac Trygstad, Wyatt Bickett and Will Matson placed third overall with a time of 1:40.76.
Matson placed third in the long jump with a leap of 19-09.00.
Isaac Trygstad took home top honors in the discus with a throw of 128-06.