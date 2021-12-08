The Howard Tigers girls’ basketball team opened the season with a 55-47 victory over Arlington on Tuesday.
The visiting Tigers had three players reach double figures. Kate Conner led the Tigers with 14 points. Conner also grabbed seven rebounds.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double, as she scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Rylee Rudebusch scored 11 points and recorded five steals.
Howard will play their home opener on Friday against Dell Rapids St. Mary at 7:15 p.m.
Colman-Egan 58,
Freeman 46
Colman-Egan used a strong second period to help propel them to a 58-46 season-opening victory over Freeman on Friday. At the end of the first quarter, Freeman held a 12-9 lead.
In the second quarter, the Hawks outscored Freeman 20-11 to take a 29-20 lead into the locker room.
“We started off slow,” Colman-Egan head coach Tyler Husby said. “A little unorganized and played with some first-game jitters. As the game went on, we really settled in and started playing pretty good basketball and found a good flow in the third and fourth quarters. Overall, it was a really good first game.”
Mackenzie Hemmer led the Hawks with 32 points. Josie Mousel scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded five assists.
The Hawks will be back in action on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Arlington.