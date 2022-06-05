At the Region 2B golf meet in Dell Rapids, the Chester Flyers took home some hardware. Both the boys and girls placed first overall as a team.
On the girls’ side, Jadyn McDonald placed first while her sister, Ayla McDonald, placed second. Cadence Olivier placed ninth.
For the boys, the Flyers had two golfers place in the Top 10. Ashton Olivier placed second, finishing one stroke off the lead. Brayden Vogel placed third and Chase McDonald was ninth.
Both teams will look to continue to build off the success they’ve enjoyed this season at the Class B State Meet in Rapid City that starts on Monday morning at Hart Ranch Golf Course.
The Chester boys won the state meet last year and will look to repeat as state champions this season with a group of four seniors.
“They have gotten some of the younger kids more excited about golf,” Chester coach Brooke McDonald said.
“Chase did a project where he taught fourth-graders how to golf. We had 23 golfers out for our program this year. By having a little success, we’ve had some excitement around the program. Our middle school golf team had 19 golfers out this year.”
At the Region 2B golf meet, Olivier placed second with a score of 75. He finished one stroke behind Colman-Egan’s Taylor Kriech for first place. Coach McDonald said Olivier’s greatest asset on the course is the confidence with which he plays.
“I would say he’s very confident out there,” she said. “He’s confident right from the moment he gets on the tee box.”
Vogel placed third at the region meet. Coach McDonald said that Vogel is always laser-focused and has the mental toughness to overcome mistakes.
“He’s a golfer of very few words,” Coach McDonald said. “He does not talk. He doesn’t get into a lot of trouble out there. He plays his own ball. He doesn’t get worked up if he has a bad hole. He stays focused. He’s my one that stays the most focused in an 18-hole round.”
Chase McDonald placed ninth at the region meet. The Chester senior will be playing golf at Augustana next year.
“His work ethic is his greatest strength,” Coach McDonald said. “He might find himself in a sticky position out there. Typically, 90% of the time he can make that shot to get himself out of that spot. His creativity out on the course is a strength. He’s a long ball hitter.”
Preston Dorow shot a 93 at the region meet, just one stroke out from placing. Coach McDonald said that he is one of the team’s most consistent golfers.
“He’s improved the most,” she said. “He doesn’t miss a fareway. He might not hit the ball long, but it’s always in the fareway. He stays out of trouble out there.”
As an eighth-grader, Jadyn McDonald will be competing in her second state tournament. The Chester coach said she’s going to play like she has nothing to lose.
“Jaydn is young. She has nothing to prove,” Coach McDonald said. “She’s my one that plays her own game. She doesn’t hit the ball necessarily far, but it’s very consistent. She does her own thing out there. She plays her own game.”
Ayla McDonald is the team’s “elder” statesman. As a junior, this will mark the third time that she’s competed at a state meet.
“Her strength is her experience,” Coach McDonald said. “She’s been there a little bit. Her experience will be her strength this year at the state meet.”
Cadence Olivier is a sophomore, and the 2022 state meet will mark the second time she’s competed at the state meet.
“She usually golfs our third golfer,”Coach McDonald said. “She’s pretty consistent. This will be her second year at the state tournament. She has a little experience playing at the state meet as well.”
Lauren Roberts rounds out the Chester team. At the region meet, Roberts shot a 131.
A year ago, the Flyers placed eighth as a team. This year McDonald has hopes that the Flyers can place inside the Top Five.
“Ayla has placed in the Top 25 for the last two state meets,” McDonald said. “Hopefully she will medal again. Jaydn missed out on getting a medal last year. The goal is to put two solid days together. It would be nice to place in the Top Four as a team.”