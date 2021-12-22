The Chester Flyers’ bid for a second-half comeback fell short on Tuesday against McCook Central/Montrose. The Fighting Cougars staved off Chester’s comeback bid to pick up a 53-51 road victory.
The Fighting Cougars held a slim 18-15 lead at intermission and opened up the second half by knocking down three straight three-pointers to push their lead to 27-15.
The Flyers were able to get the score back down to single digits at 22-29, but MCM went on a 13-3 run to open up a 42-25 lead.
That’s where Chester mounted its comeback. The Flyers closed out the third quarter with a 7-2 run that was capped off by an Emery Larson three-pointer to trim MCM’s lead to 44-32.
Jacy Wolf opened the scoring for the Flyers in the fourth quarter to get them within 10 points at 44-34.
A Larson basket got the Flyers back within single digits at 45-36. Larson’s bucket was followed by a three-pointer from Kaylor Geraets to make it a 45-39 ballgame.
Back-to-back baskets from Wolf trimmed MCM’s lead to 45-43. A three-pointer from Larson once again made it a two-point ballgame at 48-46 in favor of MCM.
A basket from Wolf tied the game at 48 with under a minute left to play. Unfortunately for the Flyers, that’s where the comeback bid would end as they fell to MCM 53-51.
“My kids showed that regardless of the score and the situation, they were not going to give up,” Chester head coach Erin Benson said. “I was so proud of the effort that my kids gave. We came up short on the scoreboard, but they gave it everything they had, and I know down the road that our relentlessness and heart will benefit us. We held our ground defensively down low, got some important rebounds and then knocked down some big shots to get back into the game.”
The second-half comeback bid was sparked by Wolf, a seventh-grader, who finished the game with eight points, three rebounds and two assists.
“Jacy came in with the attitude and confidence of a seasoned varsity player, and it was all her teammates needed to see and trust in her, and that in turn gave her teammates that same confidence,” Benson said. “She was a leader out there and made smart decisions with the basketball while still being aggressive. She was a big part of us staying poised offensively and getting some good looks. “
Larson led the way for the Flyers with 18 points. Geraets chipped in with nine points and five rebounds. Emmerson Eppard scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The loss dropped Chester to 0-6 overall. They’ll look to break into the win column on Dec. 28 at Dell Rapids St. Mary.
“St. Mary is a quick and aggressive team that we will need to stop in transition and make sure we aren’t giving up easy rebounds for second-chance opportunities,” Benson said. “Taking care of the basketball for us will be crucial in this game and going forward, as they will bring the pressure and then we just need to have confidence that we will knock down shots.”