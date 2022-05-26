Jovi Wolf has had a historic sophomore track and field season for the Chester Flyers. The speed merchant has broken three individual school records and was a member of two relay teams that set school records.
Wolf owns the school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.9 seconds. He broke the school record in the 400 with a time of 50.66 seconds. He set the school record in the long jump with a leap of 21-05.50. Wolf is also a member of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that set program records this spring.
“He’s such a talented kid and a gifted athlete,” Chester track and field coach Misty Larson said. “He’s either tied or broken or been a part of six school records, which is just amazing. He has really blossomed this year. The sky’s the limit for Jovi. He’s very coachable and soft spoken. He’s a fearless competitor when he steps on the track. It’s going to be really exciting to see what he does over the next couple years. Our focus now is for him to have the best state meet he possibly can this year.”
Wolf will cap off his sophomore season with three chances to win individual state titles in the 100, 200 and 400, while also competing on Chester’s 4x100 relay.
“Going into them being ranked high is a lot of pressure on me,” Wolf said. “I do like being able to compete in three separate events since I know I can control what happens in individual events and not have to worry about a dropped baton or anything like that.”
Wolf has run the 100 eight times this year and crossed the finish line first each time. He tied the school record on April 23, when he clocked a time of 10.80 seconds.
The Chester record-holder in the 200 ran the event seven times this season, including the Special 200 at Howard Wood Relays, where Wolf competed against the top sprinters in the area. Wolf clocked a time of 22.76 seconds and placed fifth overall. It was the only time that Wolf wasn’t first in what is his favorite event.
“My favorite event would be the 200 because you can be at top speed longer than a 100,” Wolf said. “It’s not too far of a run either.”
Wolf has competed in the 400 four times this season and placed first all four times. He set the program record at the region meet with a time of 50.66 seconds.
Wolf has set program and meet records all spring. At the 2022 Class B State Track and Field meet, he’ll have ample opportunity to add to his resume.
“My biggest goal is to win all my events,” Wolf said. “I also want to run in the 49s for my 400. As a team, we want to be the boys state champions and the combined state champions.”