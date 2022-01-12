HENRY MEYER of Madison (left) pinned his opponent, Austin Gross, in the 113-pound weight class at Madison Square Garden Night Tuesday, with Madison facing Dell Rapids under the spotlight in the Madison High School Gym.
It was Madison Square Garden Night for the Madison wrestling team on Tuesday. The Bulldogs shone as bright as the light that hung in the Madison High School Gym as they defeated Dell Rapids 60-22.
“We thought the kids were very aggressive tonight and took the battle to Dell Rapids,” Madison wrestling head coach Chris Waba said. “It was fun to watch them feed off the energy of the crowd and the night. When you attack and put your opponent on the defense in wrestling, things will usually end up in your favor. Our kids really look forward to competing in front of a full house and wrestled well.”
Madison’s Henry Meyer made quick work of Austin Gross. Meyer won by fall in the 113-pound division to pick up the first of eight pinfall victories for the Bulldogs.
In the 120-pound division, Caleb Hodges defeated Kane Murphy of Dell Rapids by pinfall. Madison’s Chase Steuerwald defeated Charlie Prasek by pinfall in the 132-pound division.
In the 138-pound division, Madison’s Blake Johnson picked up the pinfall victory against Kaiden Lowman.
Jess Englert picked up the pinfall victory for Madison in the 145-pound division against Connor Swaney.
Madison’s Sutton Bern defeated Gabe Clark by pinfall in the 152-pound division. In the 182-pound division, Alex Swedlund won by pinfall for the Bulldogs over Brandon Schmidt.
Tayt Gran wrapped up the night for the Bulldogs with a pinfall victory in the 285-pound division against Jamison Rave.
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats on Saturday, when they travel to Mitchell to compete in the Jerry Opbroek Invitational. The matches are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
