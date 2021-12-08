It was a tale of two halves for the Dakota State University men’s basketball team on Tuesday. The Trojans welcomed 10th-ranked Jamestown to the DSU Fieldhouse and, despite a second-half surge, the visiting Jimmies came away with an 81-71 victory.
It was all Jamestown, all the time during the first 20 minutes of the ballgame. They stormed out of the gates by scoring the first 10 points of the game. With 14:44 left in the first half, the Trojans finally got on the board with a free throw from Deshawn Kelly.
With Jamestown holding a 15-1 lead, the Trojans finally made their first basket at the 12-minute mark to trim the lead to 15-3. The basket came from DSU’s Ronnie Latting.
Jamestown held a 43-10 lead before DSU’s Berto Gittens knocked down a three-pointer right before the first-half buzzer to give the Trojans some momentum going into the locker room.
The Trojans started the second half like Jamestown started the first. DSU came out of the locker room and went on a 17-7 run to make it a 50-30 ballgame.
With the Trojans trailing 69-57, Gittens hit another three-pointer to get the Trojans within single digits, 69-60. Unfortunately for the Trojans, that’s as close as they’d get, as their comeback bid fell short, falling to Jamestown 81-71.
Gittens hit five three-pointers and led the Trojans with 24 points.
Latting scored 20 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Jordan Lynn scored 11 points and dished out eight assists.
The loss dropped the Trojans to 3-10 overall. DSU will be back in action on Dec. 18, when they hit the road to take on Manhattan Christian College in Kansas.