It will be a sea of red at the Class B State Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls this weekend. The Chester Flyers will have 13 individuals competing, with nine entered in multiple events.
Jovi Wolf will compete in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. He currently owns the school record in the 200 and 400 and has tied the school record in the 100.
Ryan Benson will be competing in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump. He placed second in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at last year’s state meet.
“Ryan has an abundance of enthusiasm and energy,” Chester track coach Misty Larson said. “Track and field has been a passion of his over the years. He’s really developed into a topnotch track and field athlete. He’s a leader for our team. He’s very talented and can do a lot of different things. We’re excited to see what he does at SDSU next year, but we’re going to enjoy having him this weekend.”
Fellow senior Stratton Eppard will compete in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
“Stratton has a lot of great athletic and leadership qualities,” Larson said. “He’s very versatile as an athlete. He’s worked hard to become the athlete that he is today. He shows a lot of leadership — sometimes by what he says, but more about how he goes about his business. I think he wants to end his athletic career on a high note.”
Brock Wages is another senior entered in multiple individual events at the state meet. Wages will compete in both the discus and shot put.
“The strength he’s accumulated over the years has helped him in those events,” Larson said. “He has really good feet and he’s pretty quick in the ring. Last year was his first year out for track. He’s improved a great deal. He’s a three-sport athlete. He wants to help the team and finish as strong as possible. He’s a very talented individual. With his size, he’s very agile.”
Wyatt Hansen will compete in the discus and long jump. He’s another Chester senior who will look to end his prep track and field career on a high note.
“Wyatt is one of those versatile athletes,” Larson said. “He can do a lot of things and contribute in a lot of ways. He does whatever the team needs of him. He puts the team ahead of any individual needs or wants that he might have.”
Alex Van Egdom will compete in the 100 and is a key contributor on multiple relays for the Flyers. A year ago at the state meet, the Chester senior placed seventh in the 100 and he’ll look to close out his prep career with another medal.
“Alex has been the longest tenured member of our team,” Larson said. “As an eighth-grader, he was an alternate. He’s been around for a long time. He knows what we expect from him. He’s worked his tail off to get to where he is right now. He’s one of the nicest kids we have. He’s really a strong relay runner. We couldn’t be where we’re at today without Alex.”
In total, the Flyers have seven seniors on the roster. Some have been on the varsity team since they were in middle school; others have only been out for a year. It’s a group of athletes that Larson will miss for their competitive spirit and who they are as individuals.
“They’re a special group to me,” Larson said. “They have set the tone for Chester track and field over the last couple years. They’re true competitors. They’ve really been locked in. I’m super thankful that all of them have been part of the team. Some of them have been with us for a one year and others have been contributors since they were in eighth grade. They’ve meant a great deal to our track and field team. They’re just really competitive kids and really great people.”
While there is plenty of experience on the boys team, youth has been served for the girls team. Emmerson Eppard is an eighth-grader and will compete in the 1,600 and 3,200.
“Emmerson has had a really strong, steady year,” Larson said. “She’s a gutty runner and a real competitor. She’s always going to give her all when she steps out on the track. She’s got a full slate of events, and we’re hoping she can come away with some state track meet medals.”
Emery Larson is another eighth-grader. She will compete in the 800 and 400. She currently owns the school record in the 800.
“We always try to find the events the kids are best at,” Larson said. “We’ve been able to find that for Emery. She broke the school record in the 800. She’s just a really determined and dedicated young athlete. She’s very locked in and excited for this weekend.”
Jacy Wolf will compete in the -grader is also a key member of the relay teams that the Flyers will have at the state meet.
“She’s very determined,” Larson said. “She’s improved in the 300 hurdles as the year has gone on. She has a bright future. She’s pretty fast and has a great attitude. She’s been a big part of the success we’ve enjoyed on the relays.”
Sydnie Shoenrock is a junior and will compete in the 100 and the 300-meter hurdles for the Flyers. Throughout the year, Shoenrock has consistently placed in the Top Eight in both events.
“She’s had a real steady year,” Larson said. “I think she’s just starting to come on right now. We’re hoping she can perform her best at the state meet.”
Lexis Siemonsma will compete in both the shot put and discus. At the region meet, she placed first in the shot put and second in the discus.
“She has consistently placed in the shot put and discus all season,” Larson said. “She’ll have to throw her best to place in the top eight at the state meet. We’re hoping that she has her best throwing of the season in the next couple of days.”
Addison Bates will compete in the long jump and is another key member of the relay teams for the Flyers.
“Her length certainly helps her in that event,” Larson said. “She has some speed. We’ve felt in the last three weeks things have been clicking for her. She’s had a fantastic year on the track as well. Her improvement has been pretty impressive to watch.”