Reese Luze

REEZE LUZE goes up for a layup during Colman-Egan's home matchup against Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan girls basketball team never trailed during its 51-41 home victory over Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday.

Mackenzie Hemmer opened the scoring for the Hawks as they raced out to a 4-0 lead. The Elks responded by scoring four straight points to make it a 4-4 ballgame.

Hemmer wrapped up the scoring in the first quarter to give the Hawks a 14-10 lead after the first eight minutes of the ballgame.

Hailey Larson opened the scoring in the second quarter for the Hawks to give them a 16-10 lead.

With the Hawks holding an 18-15 lead, Brynlee Landis knocked down a basket to put them up 20-15.

A three-pointer from Lanie Mousel pushed Colman-Egan’s lead to 28-20. Reese Luze hit a three-pointer right before the halftime buzzer to put the Hawks up 32-20 at the break.

The Elks outscored the Hawks 13-8 in the third quarter to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to 40-33. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks outscored the Elks 11-8 to secure the 51-41 victory.

Mousel led the Hawks with 16 points. Hemmer scored 14 points. Luze chipped in with nine points.

With the win, the Hawks improved to 10-2 overall. The Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Castlewood.