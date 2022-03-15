Purchase Access

The Dakota Valley Conference and the DAK-XII Conference recently announced the All-Conference teams, and a handful of local athletes earned recognition.

Madison’s Aiden Jensen earned DAK-XII second-team All-Conference honors. Fellow Bulldog Nate Ricke earned honorable mention.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s Will Matson earned Dakota Valley second-team All-Conference honors. Isaac Trygstad earned honorable mention.

Colman-Egan’s Antonio Manzano also earned honorable mention.