The Madison Bulldogs dropped their third straight game on Monday with a 70-52 road loss against Vermillion.

Aspen Dahl led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Aiden Jenson chipped in with eight and Mickale Dohrer scored seven points.

After winning three straight games, the Bulldogs have now lost three straight games and own an overall record of 6-11.

The Bulldogs will look to snap that three-game slide on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Dakota Valley.