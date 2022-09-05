The Chester Flyers could now slow down the Hanson Beavers on Thursday in Chester.
Hanson came into the matchup as the fifth-ranked high school football team in Class 9AA, while the Flyers were the fifth-ranked team in Class 9A.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Chester Flyers could now slow down the Hanson Beavers on Thursday in Chester.
Hanson came into the matchup as the fifth-ranked high school football team in Class 9AA, while the Flyers were the fifth-ranked team in Class 9A.
It was all Hanson, all the time, as the Beavers came away with a 50-0 victory to hand the Flyers their first loss of the season.
After picking up a first down on a 26-yard run from Jovi Wolf, the Flyers’ opening drive fizzled out at Hanson’s 36 yard line.
It took Hanson two plays to find paydirt. Hanson’s Hadly Wallace busted off a 59-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for the Beavers. Wallace followed with a six-yard rushing touchdown to put the Beavers up 8-0 with 9:11 left in the opening quarter.
A 21-yard pass from Layke Wold to Max McGreevy set up the Flyers at Hanson’s 46 yard line. That’s all the offense the Flyers could muster on their second drive as they were forced to punt.
Hanson found the end zone again on a 34-yard rushing touchdown with 5:17 left in the first quarter. After the successful two-point conversion, the Beavers held a 16-0 lead.
The Flyers went three and out on their next drive. The Beavers wasted little time in finding the end zone for the third time in the first quarter. Hanson scored on a 25-yard rushing touchdown to go up 24-0 after the successful two-point conversion with 2:08 left in the , quarter.
The Beavers scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and one more in the third quarter to pick up the 50-0 victory against the Flyers.
Wolf finished the game with four receptions for 38 yards. McGreevy caught two passes for 30 yards.
Dalton Reiff led the Flyers with five tackles. Garrett Hanson recorded 4.5 tackles. Clay Hanson recorded four tackles.
With the loss, the Flyers are now 2-1 on the season. The Flyers will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Arlington. Arlington lost last week to Castlewood 54-0.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.