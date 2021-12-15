The Madison Bulldogs gymnastics team hosted a triangular against Huron and Yankton on Tuesday. The home team came out on top with a score of 134.150. Yankton finished second with a score of 133.100 and Huron finished with a final score of 110.100.
“We were happy with the outcome of last night’s meet,” Madison coach Maridee Dossett said. “It’s fun to see their work beginning to pay off. We had several state qualifying scores last night, which is exciting and takes some pressure off the girls having those scores prior to Christmas break.
For those who don’t know, to pre-qualify for the state meet, they need to score an 8.6 on floor/vault, 8.0 on bars, 8.3 on beam a total of three times in a varsity setting.”
Olivia Fleming placed third on the bars for the Bulldogs with a score of 8.1500. Kylie Krusemark finished fourth with a mark of 8.000.
On the beam, Raena Rost placed second for the Bulldogs with a score of 8.400. Fleming finished in third place with a mark of 8.100.
Rost took home first place in the floor routine with a score of 9.400. Madison’s Karlie Nelson finished in third place with a score of 9.0000.
Krusemark took home first place on the vault with a score of 9.200. Caymen Ferber and Rost tied for third place on the vault with scores of 8.700.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on the season with the home win. Dossett said the strong start to the season is due to the leadership that the seniors on the squad provide.
“We had some strong leadership from our seniors, both by example and supporting their teammates,” Dossett said. “That’s so important in this sport because it’s such a mental game. If you’re off on an event, it can carry over into other parts of the meet. We are fortunate again this year to have some great seniors.”
The Bulldogs won’t be back in action until after the Christmas break, when they host Sioux Falls O’Gorman on Jan. 6.
Jessie Tappe competes in the bars for Madison during a home meet on Tuesday, Dec. 14.