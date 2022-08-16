Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

South Dakota State University has its eyes set on playing its best soccer in late October and will again hope to contend for the Summit League Championship after the conference announced its 2022 Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll and Players to Watch list on Tuesday.

A year after finishing second in the league’s regular-season standings and defeating Denver on its home pitch to win the tournament title, SDSU was picked to take second by a slim margin to the Pioneers in the 2022 preseason poll.