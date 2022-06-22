Fourteenth-year head coach Amy Veenhof and her squad will face a challenging 2022 Dakota State University volleyball schedule that includes three preseason tournaments and facing eight teams that qualified for the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament Opening Round in 2021.
DSU is coming off an outstanding season in 2021, finishing with an overall record of 21-9 and a 9-5 record in the North Star Athletic Association.
The Trojans qualified for the national tournament for the second time in the last three seasons before falling short to Grand View (Iowa) in the opening round.
DSU was one of three teams – Viterbo (Wis.) and Bellevue (Neb.) – from the NSAA that qualified for the 2021 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament.
The 33-match slate kicks off with 14 matches on the road, starting with four matches in the Kesier Tournament in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The Trojans make their season debut against Columbia International (S.C.), one of the seven qualifiers to the national tournament last season, on Aug. 19.
DSU plays Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) on the same day and wraps up the tournament against Loyola (La.) and Georgetown (Ky.) on Aug. 20.
The Trojans return to the Midwest area to play in a triangular in Crete, Neb., on Aug. 27 against host-team Doane (Neb.), followed by a match with MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).
DSU heads to North Sioux City, S.D., for the College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Labor Day Classic.
The Trojans will be facing four Great Plains Athletic Conference teams, with the first three opponents that qualified for the national tournament in 2021.
DSU faces Northwestern (Iowa) and Dordt (Iowa) on Sept. 2, followed by Concordia (Neb.) and Hastings (Neb.) on Sept. 3.
The Trojans wrap up their preseason tune-up in the Viterbo tournament, taking on Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and Rochester (Mich.) on Sept. 9. DSU plays a pair of Indiana teams on Sept. 10 vs. Taylor and 2021 NAIA Volleyball National Tournament Opening Round’s qualifier Bethel.
DSU begins its 14-match NSAA schedule on Sept. 14 in the home opener against Bellevue. Each NSAA member plays seven home matches and seven away matches.
The Trojans continue their home action with a non-conference match with Morningside (Iowa) on Sept. 15.
DSU returns to NSAA action on Sept. 21 vs. Presentation (S.D.) and Mayville State (N.D.) on Sept. 22.
DSU will be holding the alumni match gathering during Trojan Day homecoming week on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
DSU concludes a five-match home stand with a non-conference match vs. Briar Cliff (Iowa) on Sept. 26.
DSU is scheduled to play a stretch of six matches on the road, starting on Sept. 27 at Dakota Wesleyan, another NAIA Women’s Volleyball national qualifier last season, for a non-conference match. The Trojans resume NSAA play at Valley City State (N.D.) on Sept. 30 and at Dickinson State (N.D.) on Oct. 1.
DSU plays a non-conference match at Mount Marty on Oct. 4 and concludes the road trip with NSAA matches at Waldorf (Iowa) on Oct. 7 and at Viterbo (Wis.) on Oct. 8.
The Trojans return home for a non-conference match with Dakota Wesleyan on Oct. 12 and then travel to Bellevue to kick off the second half of the NSAA schedule on Oct. 19.
DSU hosts Dickinson State on Oct. 21 and Valley City State on Oct. 22. DSU travels to Mayville State on Oct. 28 and Presentation on Oct. 29.
The Trojans wrap up their home schedule with conference matches against Viterbo on Nov. 4 and Waldorf on Nov. 5.
The top six teams in the final NSAA volleyball standings will advance to the conference postseason tournament in Watertown.
The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be held on Nov. 11 with the championship match set for Nov. 12.
The winner of the NSAA volleyball postseason tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA Volleyball National Tournament Opening Round on Nov. 19.
The national opening-round winners will advance to the final site at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, Nov. 29-Dec. 3.