North Dakota State University at South Dakota State University Football

JAXON JANKE of Madison was one of six South Dakota State University Jackrabbits that was named to the Stats Performance preseason squad. 

 Submitted photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

South Dakota State University landed an FCS-best eight players on the HERO Sports Football Championship Subdivision Preseason All-America Team, which was announced Thursday. The Jackrabbits’ six first-team selections also ranked as the most on the honor squad.

Five of SDSU’s first-team selections came on the offensive side of the ball and included senior offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick. Both have been multi-year starters for the Jackrabbits — Greenfield at tackle and McCormick at guard — who helped pave the way for a balanced SDSU offensive attack to average 36.1 points and 441.1 yards of total offense per game during the 2021 season.