LVH

CHESTER's Lily Van Hal sets the ball during a match against Colman-Egan. Van Hal reached the 1,000 career assist mark during Chester's 3-0 victory against the Hawks on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Chester’s Lily Van Hal reached a career milestone on Monday during the Flyers’ 3-0 victory against the Colman-Egan Hawks.

The Chester freshman eclipsed the 1,000 career assists milestone.