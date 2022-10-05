Chester’s Lily Van Hal reached a career milestone on Monday during the Flyers’ 3-0 victory against the Colman-Egan Hawks.
The Chester freshman eclipsed the 1,000 career assists milestone.
“I think it’s a great achievement for me and is definitely going to boost my confidence going forward,” Van Hal said.
“I give a majority of my success to my coaches and teammates. They help make me the best person and player that I can be.”
The 1,000 assists milestone is the first of many career milestones that Van Hal will likely reach over the next couple of years during her time as a Flyer.
“Now that I’m at 1,000 assists, my next goal is to break the school record in assists,” Van Hal said. “I want to become a team leader as well.”
Van Hal has been playing volleyball since she was in third grade and has been a member of the Chester varsity squad since she was in seventh grade.
Ever since she was little, she’s looked up to former members of the Chester volleyball program. Now she’s a role model for the next generation.
“I started volleyball by always going to the older girls’ volleyball games in Chester,” Van Hal said.
“I’d be there almost every Tuesday and Thursday. I always wanted to be like them, and I looked up to them.”
Attending a Chester volleyball match is like walking into Sam Malone’s bar. Everybody knows your name.
That environment inside Chester’s gym is a big reason why Van Hal kept coming back as a kid.
Now, she is a reason why other children who were like her keep coming back every Tuesday and Thursday.
“The support that the Chester community gives to the volleyball program makes the sport special,” Van Hal said.
“Volleyball gives me the opportunity to meet new people every day.”
The Flyers are currently 18-5 overall and the No. 2 ranked team in Class B. With only five games left in the regular season, the Flyers have their eyes set on bringing home some hardware at the end of the year.
“Our goal is definitely to win state,” Van Hal said. “We’ve been working on playing faster and getting to the next level.”
