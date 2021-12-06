A total of 12 wrestling teams competed in the Flandreau Invitational at Flandreau on Saturday. In the end, it was the Madison Bulldogs earning 187.5 points to take home first place.
The Howard Tigers placed right behind the Bulldogs with 138.0 points. Chester finished 11th with 22 total points.
“We are so proud of all of the kids and the way that they worked today,” Madison head coach Chris Waba said. “Every wrestler contributed to this team win, and it was a great day of wrestling for us this early in the year. We will continue working hard and cleaning up a few things this week during practice.”
106-lb. division
Howard’s Conner Gieed went 5-0 with four pinfall victories en route to taking home first place in the 106-pound division.
113-lb. division
Madison’s Carter Downs defeated Chester’s Daniel Swenson in the 113-pounf first-place match. Downs defeated Swenson by pinfall to secure first place for the Bulldogs. Downs went 3-0 on the day with all three wins coming by pinfall.
120-lb. division
In the first-place match in the 120-pound division, Howard’s Tate Miller defeated Caleb Hodges of Madison by decision (3-1). Miller went 3-0 overall, including two wins by pinfall.
126-lb. division
Madison’s Carson Wolf took home third place in the 126-pound division. Wolf dropped his first match of the day against Deuel’s Gavin Kloos. Wolf bounced back to win his next three matches to take home third place. In the third-place match, Wolf defeated Sioux Valley’s Mitchell Guthmiller by fall.
132-lb. division
Madison’s Blake Johnson defeated Red Rock Central’s Zak Zimmerman in the third-place match by fall in the 132-pound division. Johnson won his first match of the day by decision but then dropped his second match of the day by fall. Following that second-round defeat, Johnson won his next match by fall, before defeating Zimmerman in the third-place match.
138-lb. division
In the 138-pound division, it was Madison’s Isaac Henry going 3-0 on the day to take home first place.
Howard’s Karsyn Feldhaus finished in third place by going 3-1, including two wins by fall.
145-lb. division
Madison’s Jess Englert reached the championship match in the 145-pound division, before falling to Sioux Valley’s Skyler Trygstad by decision (10-4). Prior to losing the championship match, Englert went 3-0 with two pinfall victories.
160-lb. division
Howard’s John Callies and Madison’s Sutton Bern clashed in the championship match in the 160-pound division. Callies defeated Bern by fall to take home first place.
Callies went 4-0 with all four victories coming by fall. Bern went 2-1 with both of his victories coming by fall.
170-lb. division
Howard’s Calvin Halverson reached the first0place match in the 170-pound division after winning his first two matches by fall. In the championship match, Halverson lost to Elk Point-Jefferson’s Ben Swatek by fall.
220-lb. division
Madison’s Alex Swedlund won his first match of the tournament by fall over EPJ’s Hunter Sharkey. In the championship match, Swedlund lost to RRC’s Keaton Skarupa by decision (5-2).