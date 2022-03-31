Mother Nature is always a major factor when it comes to spring sports. Will there be an April snowstorm? Will it be raining?
Like she typically does, Mother Nature reared her ugly head last spring, costing local track teams valuable competitions and practices.
“Weather was an issue last year,” said Marie Anderson, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s co-track and field coach. “We lost out on quite a few track meets, which made it a struggle to adjust to the new qualifying standards, which is now Top 24. With limited track meets, it added a lot of stress getting kids in that Top 24.”
Anderson and her fellow coach, Jason Hanson, hope that Mother Nature is more cooperative this spring. The Raiders will open the 2022 track and field season on Tuesday in Flandreau.
The 2022 Raiders will be led by a group of nine seniors. It’s a core group that’s been competing at the varsity level for ORR since they were in middle school.
“We have nine seniors, two of which are foreign exchange students,” Anderson said. “I feel each one plays a role. They have all been out for track since they were sixth-graders. They all are in different events from field to distance.”
Will Matson is one of those returning seniors. Last season as a junior, Matson qualified for the state meet in multiple events.
Isaac Trygstad is another senior who also qualified for the state meet last season in the discus.
Other seniors on the roster include, JJ Agnew, Wyatt Bickett, Caleb Jaton, Jacob Jaton, Emma Eppe, Sine Matson and Sabina Zhaparkanova.
The seniors will lead the way for the Raiders. However, Anderson notes that they have a strong group of girls who could qualify for the state meet in their respective events.
“I feel we have some girls that will play a huge part, Alivia Bickett and Julia Trygstad,” Anderson said. “We also have some young distance runners that I feel will be competitive who have been putting in a lot of work off-season, like Bree Wettlaufer. I also believe we’ll have both boys’ and girls’ relays that will be competitive.”
The talent is there for ORR. The question is, will they be able to showcase it on a regular basis with the lovely spring weather in South Dakota? If they are able to consistently get on the track, Anderson believes they will field a strong team.
“I feel our boys will be strong in the field events, the high jump, discus and relays. For the girls, I think we will be strong in the relays and field events. Having a successful season I feel all comes down to weather. Spring sports are always a challenge.”