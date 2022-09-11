The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders split a pair of volleyball matches to bring their overall record to 5-3l. The Raiders fell to Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0 in Rutland on Thursday and bounced back to defeat Freeman Academy/Marion 3-0 on Saturday.
Elkton-Lake Benton 3, ORR 0
It was all Elkton-Lake Benton in the opening set of the match. The Elks defeated the Raiders 25-7 in the first set to take the 1-0 lead.
In the second set, the Raiders trailed 15-14 after a Julia Trygstad kill. Following that point, the Elks outscored the Raiders 10-2 to win the second set 25-16. Trygstad finished the set with three kills and one ace for the Raiders.
With the third set tied at 3-3, Trygstad hammered down a kill to put the Raiders up 4-3. An ace from Alivia Bickett extended ORR’s lead to 5-3. Another kill from Trygstad put the Raiders up 6-4.
Bailey Hyland recorded a kill for the Raiders to put ORR ahead 9-6. A kill from Bickett pushed ORR’s lead to 11-9.
With the Raiders trailing 16-14, Trygstad recorded a kill to trim ELB’s lead to 16-15. The Elks held on to win the third set 25-21 and sweep the Raiders 3-0.
Trygstad recorded nine kills and two blocks for the Raiders. Paige Hanson recorded 10 assists. Hyland recorded eight digs.
ORR 3, FA/Marion 0
The Raiders made quick work of Freeman Academy/Marion in Rutland on Saturday. The Raiders won the first set 25-7, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-12 to pick up the 3-0 match victory.
Trygstad led the Raiders with five kills.
Hanson recorded three aces. Brooklyn Hageman had 10 assists.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 5-3 on the season. The Raiders will be back in action on Thursday when they host Estelline/Hendricks in Rutland.