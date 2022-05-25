The Howard Tigers track and field team will send five individuals and a relay team to the 2022 Class B State Track and Field Meet in Sioux Falls this weekend.
Out of the five individuals, two are freshmen, one of them is an eighth-grader and two are seniors. It will be a great learning experience for the underclassmen, while providing seniors Jace Sifore and Rylee Rudebusch one last opportunity to compete as Tigers.
“Getting there and getting that experience in Sioux Falls is going to be huge for us,” Howard track coach Landon Hammer said. “We have a chance as a team to come home with a plaque or a few medals by the end of the weekend. If the kids run their hardest and do their best, hopefully we can end the weekend with some kids coming home with medals.”
Sifore will compete in the shot put on Friday at 11:30 a.m. The Howard senior has competed in the shot put five times this season and placed inside the Top Six all five times, including one first-place finish.
“He’s just such a versatile athlete,” Hammer said. “He can do it all. He was dominant in basketball and football. He qualified in the shot put. We ran him on relays all year as well. His versatility is probably his greatest strength.”
Rudebusch will compete in the discus on Friday at 9 a.m. Rudebusch has two first-place finishes under her belt in the event this season.
“She works a lot on her technique,” Hammer said. “Her technique is probably her greatest strength. That’s something that she focuses on. Her attention to detail is what makes her so good.”
Caden Schwader will compete in the 1,600 and the 3,200 for the Tigers. The Howard eighth-grader has competed in the 1,600 six times this season and placed inside the Top Six each time, including one first-place finish. In the 3,200, Schwader has never placed outside the Top Four.
“I don’t think he knows any better,” Hammer said. “He’s so young that I don’t know if he knows exactly what he’s doing yet. I’ve never seen a guy that goes and runs a two-mile and he jumps right back up and is ready to go. He just never seems tired. I’d call him the ‘Energizer Bunny’.”
The Tigers will have two individuals compete in the 100-meter dash. Melanie Calmus and Grace Lewis will both run in the 100 on Thursday at 2:40 p.m. Lewis has placed in the Top Three in the 100 four times this season.
“She has a hard-working attitude,” Hammer said. “She’s another one of our younger athletes.
“She’s really easy-going. She comes to practice and is ready to go.”
Along with competing in the 100, Calmus will compete in the 200 and the 400. The Howard freshman is also a member of Howard’s 4x200 relay team.