Noah Guse of Dakota State University has a growing awards list, as he was selected to the AP All-America NAIA Football First Team. The team, presented by Regions Bank, was released Friday and was chosen by a panel of sportswriters and sports information directors in conjunction with CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America).
Adding to his National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)/American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) accolades earlier this month, Guse is collecting more All-America honors for his play in the defensive back position. He established the program record of 19 career interceptions, breaking the previous record set by Jeff Rensch (18) from 1988-91.
Guse also set the program single-season record of eight interceptions in 2021. The previous record (7) was shared by Josh Button (1993), Rensch (1991) and Rick Tibbits (1978).
Guse was voted by the NSAA’s football head coaches as the league’s most valuable defensive player last month. He is a three-time NSAA Football All-Conference selection, including First Team selection in 2020 and 2021 and Second Team in 2019.
He was honored as the NAIA Football National Defensive Player of the Week twice during his career.
Guse is the son of Scott Guse of Whitefish, Mont., and Janel Guse of Madison. He is a junior physical education major at DSU.
DSU finished its season with an overall record of 6-4, their first winning season since 2017. The Trojans tied for third place in the North Star Athletic Association football standings with a 5-3 record. DSU had a perfect 4-0 record at home vs. NSAA opponents.