The young Madison Lady Bulldogs placed 10th in the State A Tennis Tournament held at Sioux Falls earlier this week. Madison finished the two-day tournament with 86 points.
Winning the team title was Mitchell with 499,5 points. Following the Kernels were Rapid City Christian 408, Yankton 406.5, Pierre 289, St. Thomas More 249.5, Huron 195, Vermillion 156.5, Aberdeen Roncalli 104, Lennox 99.5, Madison 86, Milbank 79.5, Sioux Falls Christian 76.5 and Spearfish 69.5.
“Everyone had close matches at the tournament,” said Madison Coach Robb Graham.
Evelyn Graham picked up a 2-1 tiebreaking win over Hallie Haskell of Aberdeen Roncalli 6-4, 5-7 and 10-7 in flight one singles in the opening match.
Savanah Shipley just missed gaining a medal in flight two singles. She lost a heartbreaker to Sylive Mortimer of St. Thomas More 10-8 in the fifth- and sixth-place match.
Madison’s only senior, Anna Oetzmann, a foreign exchange student, placed ninth in flight six singles with a 10-7 win over Saige Johnson of Vermillion.
Graham and Shipley picked up a win in flight one doubles 10-2 over Ally Hanlon and Ellen Boomgarden of Lennox.
Oetzmann and Christian Rowe picked up a win in flight three doubles, beating Ella Iszler and Laura Frost of Spearfish 10-7.
Graham, Shipley and Bailey Gonyo are juniors; Rowe is a freshman; Delilah Maxwell is an eighth-grader; and Sienna Maxwell is a seventh-grader.
“We all thought it was a very successful tournament,” Coach Graham said.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Singles
Flight 1: Evelyn Graham (MAD) over Hallie Haskell (ABR) 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; Ella Hancock (RCCH) over Graham, 6-0, 6-1; Emma Jury (VER) over Graham, 10-2.
Flight 2: Savanah Shipley (MAD) over Alexis Ninneman (MIL), 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Huber (MIT) over Shipley, 6-2, 6-1; Shipley over Annika Barnett (VER), 10-2; Sylive Mortimer (STM) over Shipley, 10-8.
Flight 3: Madison Johnson (LEN) over Bailey Gonyo (MAD), 6-0, 6-3; Lindsey Huck (SFC) over Gonyo, 10-4.
Flight 4: Ciera Crawford (RCCH) over Delilah Maxwell (MAD), 6-0, 6-1; Maxwell bye; Maxwell over Lizzy Buehner (LEN), 10-3; Halle Karmazin (SFC) over Maxwell, 10-3.
Flight 5: Katherine Kretchman (ABR) over Christian Rowe (MAD), 6-1, 6-1; Rowe bye; Rowe over Elsie Seffrood (MIL), 10-4; Jade TenHaken (SFC) over Rowe, 10-1.
Flight 6: Ella Lounsbery (SFC) over Anna Oetzmann (MAD), 6-4, 6-4; Oetzmann bye; Oetzmann over Anna Mitzel (ABR), 10-4; Oetzmann over Saige Jorgensen (VER), 10-7.
DOUBLES
Flight 1: Athena Fracilso/Sophia Meyer (STM) over Graham/Shipley (MAD), 6-1, 6-1; Graham/Shipley over Ally Hanlon/Ellen Boomgarden (LEN), 10-2; Anne Claire Robish/Elizabeth Heinen (HUR) over Graham/Shipley, 10-6.
Flight 2: Gracen Juffer/Madison Johnson (LEN) over D. Maxwell/Sienna Maxwell (MAD), 6-4, 6-1; Lindsey Huck/Ava Iszler (SPE) over D. Maxwell/S. Maxwell, 10-8.
Flight 3: Say Ma/Ann Hoek (HUR) over Rowe/Oetzmann (MAD), 6-1, 6-1; Rowe/Oetzmann over Ella Iszler/Laura Frost (SPE), 10-7; Emily Westenberg/Kara Lemstra (SFC) over Rowe/Oetzmann, 10-5.