The area racing season is winding down fast with special races left for the 2021 season.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald placed second in the Late Model Street Stock B-Feature at I-90 Speedway and qualified for the A-Feature. He placed 11th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Hartford’s Brian Hoing.
Wentworth’s Ron Howe placed sixth in the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Brylee Gough of Crooks.
Winning heat races were Jayke Glanzer of Bridgewater, Billy Prouty of Alexandria and Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls. Steuerwald was sixth in his heat race while Howe was seventh.
Madison’s Doug Wallis placed fourth in the USRA B-Modified B-Feature and qualified for the A-Feature. He placed 15th in the A-Feature. Brock Hess of Sioux Falls won the A-Feature.
Rutland’s Tucker Powell was sixth in the B-Feature while Ethan’s Camden Myers won the B-Feature.
Winning heat races were Chris Goetz, Centerville; Aaron DeThury, Sioux Falls; Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls; and Hess. Wallis was fifth in his heat race while Powell did not finish his heat race.
HUSETS SPEEDWAY
The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars invaded Husets Speedway for a two-day show on Sunday and Monday.
On Monday night, Nunda’s Cody Hansen placed 10th in the B-Feature. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray did not finish the race Winning the B-Feature was Riley Goodno of Knoxville, Iowa.
Winning heat races on Monday were Cody Ledger, Omaha, Neb.; Goodno; Chris Thram, Sanborn, Minn.; and Jake Martens, Fairview, Okla. Hansen was sixth in his heat race while McGillivray was ninth.
Parker Price-Miller of Kokomo, Ind., won the A-Feature.
On Sunday night, Madison’s Nate Barger placed ninth in the B-Feature while Hansen was 10th and McGillivray was 13th. Winning the B-Feature was Ledger.
Barger placed second in the C-Feature earlier in the program. Carter Chevalier of Andover, Minn., won the race.
Heat race winners were Jack Dover, Springfield, Neb.; Troy Schreurs, Baltic; Clint Garner, Sioux Falls; Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Fallsand Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa. McGillivray and Hansen both placed ninth in their heat races while Barger was 11th.
Winning the A-Feature on Sunday was Eric Lutz of Sioux Falls.