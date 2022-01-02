The 28th annual Michael J. Entringer Boys Classic was held on Friday at Brookings High School.
Madison 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 50
The Madison Bulldogs used a strong second quarter in which they outscored Elkton-Lake Benton 22-15 to help propel them to a 56-50 victory.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs held a 9-7 lead over ELB. The second-quarter offensive outburst gave them a 31-22 lead. That nine-point firs-half lead helped the Bulldogs snap a two-game skid and improve to 3-2 overall.
Aiden Jensen was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The Bulldog post player scored 21 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Aspen Dahl reached double figures with 16 points. Nate Ricke scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday, when they host Tea Area. The Titans are currently 1-2 overall.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Baltic 42
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders put the clamps on Baltic in the fourth quarter to pick up a 53-42 victory.
The Raiders entered the fourth quarter of Friday’s ballgame trailing Baltic 38-36. In the fourth quarter, the Raiders outscored Baltic 17-4 to pick up the 53-42 victory.
Will Matson was named the game’s MVP. Matson finished the game with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Orion Albertson led the Raiders with 17 points. Isaac Trygstad reached double figures with 11 points.
Will Olson scored six points and grabbed six rebounds. Kayden Gehrels chipped in with six points.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 5-0 overall. ORR will look to remain undefeated when they take on Freeman Academy/Marion on Tuesday.
Chester 67,
Lake Preston 26
The Chester Flyers used a strong defensive outing to defeat Lake Preston 67-26.
The Flyers held Lake Preston to two points in the second quarter and three points in the fourth quarter to pick up their third win of the season.
Stratton Eppard was named the game’s MVP. Eppard scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Flyers.
Jovi Wolf reached double digits with 10 points. Ashton Olivier chipped in with eight points. Ryan Benson scored six points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. Clay Hansen scored six points.
The Flyers are now 3-4 overall. They’ll be competing in the BEC Tournament at the Sioux Valley School District on Thursday.
Estelline/Hendricks 73, Colman-Egan 46
Colman-Egan dropped to 0-3 overall with a 73-46 loss to Estelline/Hendricks. Jack Mousel led the Hawks with 11 points.
Levi Baumberger chipped in with nine points. Ben Zwart scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Hawks will be back in action on Monday, when they travel to Howard to take on the Tigers.