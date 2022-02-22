Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday with a 62-54 victory over Milbank in Madison.

Aiden Jensen recorded a double-double for Madison. Jensen finished the game with 28 points and 15 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs.

Nate Ricke scored 10 points and dished out five assists for Madison. Aspen Dahl chipped in with eight points.

With the win, the Bulldogs are now 7-12. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against Viborg-Hurley.