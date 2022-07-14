Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dakota State University men’s basketball coach Gary Garner announced the hiring of Sam Nicholson as assistant coach.

Nicholson comes from Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.), where he was a graduate assistant men’s basketball coach during the 2020-21 season before being promoted to assistant coach in 2021-22.

He is a 2020 graduate of the University of South Dakota, where he worked as a student assistant coach with the men’s basketball program.

He was a member of the team’s conference championship season in 2016-17.

His duties included helping set up meals, travel and film.

Nicholson is a native of Blair, Neb. He was an assistant varsity coach at Alcester-Hudson High School during the 2019-20 school year.