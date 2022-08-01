Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Every Wednesday and Friday at 5:45 p.m., there is a group of individuals who get together to work up a sweat during spin class at the Madison Community Center. They call themselves the Cobra Kai Spinning Do Jo.

“We have a small but fun group,” Mark Whealy said. “We enjoy each other and love doing something together as a team to stay fit.”