Every Wednesday and Friday at 5:45 p.m., there is a group of individuals who get together to work up a sweat during spin class at the Madison Community Center. They call themselves the Cobra Kai Spinning Do Jo.
“We have a small but fun group,” Mark Whealy said. “We enjoy each other and love doing something together as a team to stay fit.”
Whealy has been a member of the spinning enthusiasts for nine years. For two of those years he was just a member. Now for the past seven years he’s been leading the group.
“I’m an old coach at heart,” Whealy said. “I enjoy helping and coaching others. I was a regular attendee of the classes prior to me becoming an instructor, and they asked me to teach. I haven’t looked back since. I enjoy the people that come to class, and we have a great time together.”
Each morning class typically consists of three to 10 people. Whealy said he’s always enjoyed cycling, and he’s glad to share his passion with the individuals who attend his class.
“I enjoy cycling because I’ve always been into doing physical activities,” Whealy said. “I used to be a runner. Cycling offers a chance for cardiovascular health without all the pressure on the joints.”
The Cobra Kai Spinning Do Jo puts on a biathlon twice a year. The biathlon consists of cycling for 30 minutes followed by a three-mile run.
“It’s all in fun,” Whealy said. “We usually put it on twice a year — once at the beginning of the summer and then one toward the end. It offers a change of pace and provides friendly competition.”
Whealy is always looking for ways to keep individuals excited about coming back to class. One way he does that is by rewarding individuals with various awards.
“We have a Spinner of the Week competition every month,” Whealy said. “It’s where I will choose a person who really stands out and recognizes their effort. It’s all in fun.
I try to change things up to keep things fresh and keep people excited about coming back.”