Senior Jacia Christiansen of Dakota State University is the season’s final North Star Athletic Association Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

She ran a personal best time in the 5000-meter run for the Trojans in the final regular-season meet at the NCAA Division I South Dakota Twilight in Vermillion on May 6.

Christiansen had a time of 18:31.16 seconds in the race, earning a runner-up honor for DSU. Her time is the third fastest in school history.

Christiansen is currently leading the NSAA in the 5000 meters and is second in the 10,000 meters for the Trojans.

She is the daughter of Rob and Anne Christiansen of Viborg and is a fifth-year professional accountancy major at DSU.